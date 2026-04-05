Barclays Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $202.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $283.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

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RH Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of RH stock opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.84 and its 200 day moving average is $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.19. RH has a 52-week low of $106.30 and a 52-week high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $842.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.48 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,640. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $4,306,520. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $29,083,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of RH by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RH by 8.6% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RH by 93.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some large brokers remain constructive or keep overweight/buy ratings despite lower targets, which supports short?term buying interest and stabilizes the stock. Read More.

Some large brokers remain constructive or keep overweight/buy ratings despite lower targets, which supports short?term buying interest and stabilizes the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Value/“buy?the?dip” commentary argues the pullback may present a long?term entry given RH’s brand and growth plan, attracting opportunistic investors. Read More.

Value/“buy?the?dip” commentary argues the pullback may present a long?term entry given RH’s brand and growth plan, attracting opportunistic investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target from $183 to $150 and set a neutral rating — reduces upside expectations but is not a sell call, which can temper further liquidation. Read More.

Citigroup cut its price target from $183 to $150 and set a neutral rating — reduces upside expectations but is not a sell call, which can temper further liquidation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RH reiterated its long?term expansion strategy (global gallery openings, higher pre?opening costs). Management frames near?term margin pressure as deliberate investment for growth — explains elevated spending but increases execution risk. Read More.

RH reiterated its long?term expansion strategy (global gallery openings, higher pre?opening costs). Management frames near?term margin pressure as deliberate investment for growth — explains elevated spending but increases execution risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss drove the sell?off: adjusted EPS $1.53 vs. ~$2.21 consensus and revenue $842.6M vs. ~$873.5M; management cited tariff/resourcing and weather headwinds. That earnings miss triggered analyst cuts and selling pressure. Read More.

Q4 miss drove the sell?off: adjusted EPS $1.53 vs. ~$2.21 consensus and revenue $842.6M vs. ~$873.5M; management cited tariff/resourcing and weather headwinds. That earnings miss triggered analyst cuts and selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY2026 outlook: management guided modest revenue growth and lower adjusted EBITDA margins as it ramps global expansion and funds pre?openings — implies near?term margin compression and slower cash generation. Read More.

Cautious FY2026 outlook: management guided modest revenue growth and lower adjusted EBITDA margins as it ramps global expansion and funds pre?openings — implies near?term margin compression and slower cash generation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets from multiple houses (BNP Paribas Exane, Wells Fargo and others) amplify downside pressure and reduce conviction among institutional holders. Read More.

Analyst downgrades and lower targets from multiple houses (BNP Paribas Exane, Wells Fargo and others) amplify downside pressure and reduce conviction among institutional holders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director/insider Eri Chaya sold multiple blocks (11,000 shares on Mar 31 plus earlier sales), which investors often view as a negative signal; a shareholder law firm has also announced an investigation that can add short?term uncertainty. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling: director/insider Eri Chaya sold multiple blocks (11,000 shares on Mar 31 plus earlier sales), which investors often view as a negative signal; a shareholder law firm has also announced an investigation that can add short?term uncertainty. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/industry headwinds: RH’s CEO warned of a worsening housing market and declining mortgage applications, which could weigh on demand for high?end home furnishings. Read More.

RH Company Profile

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RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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