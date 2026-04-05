CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

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CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CTRE opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 67.28% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $134.86 million for the quarter. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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