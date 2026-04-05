Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $728.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $718.00 to $728.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $664.83.

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Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $695.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.49. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $730.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.07, for a total value of $102,388.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,674.70. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total transaction of $614,383.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,332,728.34. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,768,527. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,231,000 after buying an additional 88,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,130,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,754,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,519,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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