Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Increases By 20.0%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,211 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 26th total of 6,843 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,144 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AstroNova Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AstroNova in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALOT

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc is a global provider of precision graphic communications equipment and identification solutions. The company operates two primary business segments: the NovaTech division, which designs and manufactures high?speed data acquisition, recording and analysis systems for industrial, power generation, oil and gas, aerospace and defense markets; and the AstroNova division, which offers digital color label printing and packaging solutions under brands such as QuickLabel and RTag. These products are engineered to support mission?critical applications that require reliable data capture or product identification across complex supply chains.

Headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island, AstroNova traces its heritage to the development of ruggedized oscillographs and recording instruments for industrial clients.

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