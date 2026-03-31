Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYIEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Symrise from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Symrise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

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Symrise Stock Performance

About Symrise

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

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Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials for the food and beverage, personal care and household industries. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the company develops scent and taste solutions that are used in a wide range of consumer products, from perfumes and personal care formulations to soft drinks, confections and savory seasonings.

The company’s core business is organized into two divisions. The Flavors & Nutrition division creates taste concepts, food ingredients and texture solutions that enhance the sensory appeal and nutritional profile of a variety of foods and beverages.

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