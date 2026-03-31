Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 21.4% in March

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 677,720 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 26th total of 558,244 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Apogee Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 477.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $697.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $348.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.4-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.