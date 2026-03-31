Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,234.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,647 to GBX 5,479 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,460 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,000 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 6,400 to GBX 6,200 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.0%

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,204 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,769.79 and a 1-year high of GBX 6,522.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,905.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,886.61.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported £122.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reckitt Benckiser Group will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

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At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

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