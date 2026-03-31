Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 155,576 Shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr $MFM

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,576 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gridiron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 2,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 308,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 296,292 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 433,155 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 10.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 967,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,163 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the period.

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Mfs Muni Inc Tr Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MFM opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Announces Dividend

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

(Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: MFM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of income exempt from federal income tax. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including both general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, territories and municipalities. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed municipal bond portfolio within a single, publicly traded vehicle.

At least 80% of the trust’s total assets are allocated to investment-grade municipal debt, with the flexibility to invest up to 20% in non-investment grade or unrated securities when market conditions warrant.

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