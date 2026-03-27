SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1,989.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 143,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Targa Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 260,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 682,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,313,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Targa Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a buy/strong?buy stance, signaling institutional confidence that can drive demand for the shares. Truist coverage

Truist initiated coverage with a buy/strong?buy stance, signaling institutional confidence that can drive demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: UBS published a note forecasting strong price appreciation for TRGP, a high?profile endorsement that can prompt fresh inflows from institutional investors. UBS forecast

UBS published a note forecasting strong price appreciation for TRGP, a high?profile endorsement that can prompt fresh inflows from institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts for multiple periods (Q2 2026, FY2026, Q4 2027, FY2028), indicating analysts expect stronger future earnings growth — a direct positive for valuation and investor sentiment. US Capital Advisors estimates

US Capital Advisors raised EPS forecasts for multiple periods (Q2 2026, FY2026, Q4 2027, FY2028), indicating analysts expect stronger future earnings growth — a direct positive for valuation and investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Industry brokers published Q1 earnings expectations for Targa; these set the near?term bar management must clear and increase focus on the upcoming quarterly release (outcome will affect price momentum). Brokers’ Q1 expectations

Industry brokers published Q1 earnings expectations for Targa; these set the near?term bar management must clear and increase focus on the upcoming quarterly release (outcome will affect price momentum). Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet and valuation risks remain: TRGP carries high leverage (debt/equity ~5.2) and modest liquidity ratios, meaning the stock could be more sensitive to commodity or rate shocks despite bullish analyst views.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 17,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $4,006,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,246.96. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $311,618.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,677,654.20. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,929 shares of company stock worth $24,692,134. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $207.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Targa Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.9%

TRGP stock opened at $250.17 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $252.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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