Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Record Q3 results — total revenue was $2.84 billion (+8.9%) with organic growth of 8.2%, operating income of $659.9 million, and diluted EPS of $1.24 (up 9.7% YoY).

— total revenue was $2.84 billion (+8.9%) with organic growth of 8.2%, operating income of $659.9 million, and diluted EPS of $1.24 (up 9.7% YoY). Each of the three route-based businesses hit all-time high gross margins (consolidated gross margin 51%, +40 bps) driven by strong top-line growth, supply?chain execution and technology investments such as SAP.

(consolidated gross margin 51%, +40 bps) driven by strong top-line growth, supply?chain execution and technology investments such as SAP. Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to revenue of $11.21–$11.24 billion (8.4%–8.7% growth) and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.86–$4.90 (10.5%–11.4% growth); guidance excludes estimated UniFirst transaction costs.

Cintas announced an agreement to acquire UniFirst , expected to close in the second half of calendar 2026 subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, with management highlighting long?term value but noting customary closing risks and limited commentary while the process proceeds.

, expected to close in the second half of calendar 2026 subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, with management highlighting long?term value but noting customary closing risks and limited commentary while the process proceeds. Strong capital position — returned $1.45 billion to shareholders YTD and expects ~1.5x debt/EBITDA at closing to retain allocation flexibility, but expects $0.03–$0.04 of FY26 diluted EPS impact from non?recurring UniFirst transaction costs and temporary buyback restrictions during the deal period.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.18. 1,139,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. Cintas has a 1-year low of $173.59 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.08.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,015,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

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About Cintas

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Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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