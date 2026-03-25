Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $39.57.

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About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

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The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

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