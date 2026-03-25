Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Energi has a market cap of $1.22 million and $97.88 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000835 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 101,282,535 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 101,277,723.92560297. The last known price of Energi is 0.01201035 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $104,338.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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