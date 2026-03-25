Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Announces Earnings Results

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Staffline Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Staffline Group Trading Up 1.8%

LON STAF opened at GBX 43.35 on Wednesday. Staffline Group has a 12-month low of GBX 25.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 52.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The stock has a market cap of £49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Staffline Group

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42, for a total value of £68,250. Insiders have sold 418,990 shares of company stock worth $19,749,585 over the last 90 days. 34.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

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