Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $224.84 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00331788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,258,042 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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