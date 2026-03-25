Nano Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $64.27 million and approximately $340.42 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,794.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.54 or 0.00666454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00471884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00078704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00331788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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