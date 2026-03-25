Pollux Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $404.09 Thousand (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $404.09 thousand and approximately $5.38 thousand worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.30 or 1.00006661 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.89 or 0.99798593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 42,906,656 coins and its circulating supply is 42,906,502 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pollux Coin is https://reddit.com/r/polluxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxdao.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 42,906,391.754945. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.00982382 USD and is up 21.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,163.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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