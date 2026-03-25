Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after buying an additional 1,252,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.91.

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Oracle Trading Down 4.8%

ORCL opened at $146.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $422.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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