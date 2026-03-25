Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,685 and last traded at GBX 1,680, with a volume of 123358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,640.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £648.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,535.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.33.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, quoted on the London Stock Exchange, owns, operates and develops plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia, which produce mainly palm oil and some rubber. The Group is committed to responsible development and management of its plantations and facilities for the benefit of the environment and society in which it operates in.

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