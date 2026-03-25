Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $14.0650. Aisin Seiki shares last traded at $14.0650, with a volume of 6,029 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Aisin Seiki Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). Aisin Seiki had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aisin Seiki

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd., commonly known as Aisin, is a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer founded in 1949 and headquartered in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. Originally established to supply repair parts for Toyota Motor Corporation, Aisin has grown into one of the world’s largest Tier-1 suppliers, delivering a broad portfolio of components to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe.

The company’s core business centers on the design and production of automotive systems and components.

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