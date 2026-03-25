Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Positive Sentiment: February European registrations reversed a year?long slide, giving evidence that Tesla’s sales momentum in the region may be stabilizing — a tangible recovery that investors view as supportive for delivery growth and near?term revenue. Article Title

February European registrations reversed a year?long slide, giving evidence that Tesla’s sales momentum in the region may be stabilizing — a tangible recovery that investors view as supportive for delivery growth and near?term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Musk’s Terafab announcement (joint Tesla/SpaceX chip fabs in Texas) is being interpreted as a strategic move to secure advanced AI/autonomy chips and reduce supply risk — a long?term positive for Tesla’s ambitions in autonomy, Optimus and in?vehicle AI capacity. Article Title

Musk’s Terafab announcement (joint Tesla/SpaceX chip fabs in Texas) is being interpreted as a strategic move to secure advanced AI/autonomy chips and reduce supply risk — a long?term positive for Tesla’s ambitions in autonomy, Optimus and in?vehicle AI capacity. Positive Sentiment: Product progress: reports of Full?Self Driving v14.3 and ongoing software updates keep the robotaxi/autonomy story alive — a key growth narrative that underpins much of TSLA’s valuation premium. Article Title

Product progress: reports of Full?Self Driving v14.3 and ongoing software updates keep the robotaxi/autonomy story alive — a key growth narrative that underpins much of TSLA’s valuation premium. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data published today appears erroneous (reports show 0 shares / NaN increase), so there’s no clear signal of a fresh short squeeze or meaningful change in borrow pressure. (market data entry)

Short?interest data published today appears erroneous (reports show 0 shares / NaN increase), so there’s no clear signal of a fresh short squeeze or meaningful change in borrow pressure. (market data entry) Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: the NHTSA has escalated probes into Tesla’s FSD capability in challenging visibility conditions — additional engineering analysis raises recall/liability risk and lengthens the timeline for commercial autonomy. Article Title

Regulatory risk: the NHTSA has escalated probes into Tesla’s FSD capability in challenging visibility conditions — additional engineering analysis raises recall/liability risk and lengthens the timeline for commercial autonomy. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Amazon’s Zoox expansion into San Francisco and Las Vegas and a rapid BYD sales surge in Europe highlight intensifying competition in robotaxi and European EV markets, which could constrain Tesla’s share gains and margin recovery. Article Title Article Title

Competitive pressure: Amazon’s Zoox expansion into San Francisco and Las Vegas and a rapid BYD sales surge in Europe highlight intensifying competition in robotaxi and European EV markets, which could constrain Tesla’s share gains and margin recovery. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/capex concern: analysts and some investors worry Terafab’s huge cost will pressure margins and force higher capex, testing the market’s patience for growth spending at Tesla’s premium valuation. Article Title

Valuation/capex concern: analysts and some investors worry Terafab’s huge cost will pressure margins and force higher capex, testing the market’s patience for growth spending at Tesla’s premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution/structural concerns: high?profile warnings (e.g., Gary Black on a potential Tesla?SpaceX tie-up diluting TSLA value) and mixed analyst calls keep some investors cautious despite positive headlines. Article Title

Tesla Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $383.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.66, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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