Jito Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Jito has a total market cap of $152.88 million and approximately $107.34 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jito has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.30 or 1.00006661 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.89 or 0.99798593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jito Token Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 986,523,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,285,233 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 986,523,043.58455901 with 451,285,232.6 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 0.37349702 USD and is up 12.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 370 active market(s) with $74,808,725.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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