Tompkins Financial Corp Has $31.30 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,221.44.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LLY opened at $902.00 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,016.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $961.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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