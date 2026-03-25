265,864 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Acquired by Thayer Financial L.L.C.

Thayer Financial L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 265,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Thayer Financial L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 358,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 190,961 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,728,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,308,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,752,000 after purchasing an additional 138,954 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.