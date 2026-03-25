Ergo Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $24.74 million and $151.24 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,794.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.54 or 0.00666454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00471884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00078704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00331788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 83,025,438 coins and its circulating supply is 83,024,994 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

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