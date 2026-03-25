ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 143 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the February 26th total of 1,362 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

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About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

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The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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