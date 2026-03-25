Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,017 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the February 26th total of 75,107 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. truNorth Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 125,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 382,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter.

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Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

PSC stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $62.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

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