SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,889,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 2,784,242 shares.The stock last traded at $48.19 and had previously closed at $46.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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