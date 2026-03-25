Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,640,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 717,408 shares.The stock last traded at $14.72 and had previously closed at $14.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Industria de Diseno Textil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 billion. Industria de Diseno Textil had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseno Textil SA will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

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Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

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