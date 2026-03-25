SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Position Cut by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,575 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after acquiring an additional 123,509 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,064,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 594,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after acquiring an additional 97,245 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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