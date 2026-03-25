JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Shares Purchased by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $35,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBND. Farrell Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 74,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,973,000. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 273,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,057 shares during the period. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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