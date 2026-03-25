Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 27th

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 0.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCV opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,893 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11,403.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 259,198 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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