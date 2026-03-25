Pensionfund Sabic Invests $4.02 Million in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18,384.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,095 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 169.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,722,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.74. The company has a market cap of $362.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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