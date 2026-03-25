Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 5.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMY opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 366,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,978,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 262,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,360,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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