Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2594 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 3.6% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUI opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 4,771.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, information technology, telecommunication services and utilities.

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