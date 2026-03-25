Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) CFO Udaychandra Devasper Sells 4,507 Shares

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDSTGet Free Report) CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $10,411.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,563.97. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stardust Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDST opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.29. Stardust Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SDST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stardust Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stardust Power by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Stardust Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stardust Power in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

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