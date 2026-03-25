Short Interest in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Expands By 262.0%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 729,268 shares, an increase of 262.0% from the February 26th total of 201,451 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 530,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Price Performance

DBB opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $264.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 755.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

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