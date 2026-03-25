Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,148 shares, a growth of 274.1% from the February 26th total of 9,128 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARPS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARPS opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 77.05% and a net margin of 68.98%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1016 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

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Marine Petroleum Trust is a royalty trust that holds overriding royalty interests in petroleum and natural gas production assets on Alaska’s North Slope. Established in 1998, the trust’s primary asset is its net profits interest in the Nikaitchuq Unit, a large oil field operated under state and federal leases. Rather than engaging in exploration or production itself, Marine Petroleum Trust receives income in the form of royalties and net profits from production activities carried out by the unit operator.

The trust’s revenues are generated solely by hydrocarbons extracted from the Nikaitchuq field, with crude oil transported via the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.

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