Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Expands By 252.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,645 shares, an increase of 252.5% from the February 26th total of 21,745 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,695 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 202,695 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

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Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EFR opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The trust achieves its objectives by investing predominately in senior floating-rate loans—also known as bank loans—issued by corporate borrowers. These floating-rate instruments typically carry interest rates that reset periodically, offering investors a degree of protection against rising rate environments.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, which employs fundamental credit research and active trading strategies to identify and manage risk.

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