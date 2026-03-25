Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,789 shares, an increase of 248.8% from the February 26th total of 2,233 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.10. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

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Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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About Raiffeisen Bank International

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Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

Further Reading

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