WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WRD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WeRide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, January 19th. CLSA began coverage on WeRide in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on WeRide in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WeRide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on WRD

WeRide Stock Up 9.2%

WRD opened at $7.56 on Monday. WeRide has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 4.36.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter. WeRide had a negative net margin of 240.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that WeRide will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WeRide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WeRide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WeRide during the 2nd quarter worth $1,915,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WeRide during the 2nd quarter worth $6,374,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeRide during the second quarter worth $666,000.

Key Stories Impacting WeRide

Here are the key news stories impacting WeRide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue growth: WeRide reported full-year 2025 revenue of RMB684.6M, up ~90% year-over-year, and management highlighted expansion of its robotaxi fleet and global footprint—this top-line strength is the primary bullish catalyst. WeRide Reports Record Full-Year 2025 Revenue

Record revenue growth: WeRide reported full-year 2025 revenue of RMB684.6M, up ~90% year-over-year, and management highlighted expansion of its robotaxi fleet and global footprint—this top-line strength is the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Share buyback disclosure: WeRide filed a next-day disclosure on the Hong Kong exchange about share buyback activity—buybacks can support the stock and signal management confidence. WeRide Discloses March 24 Share Buyback on Hong Kong Exchange

Share buyback disclosure: WeRide filed a next-day disclosure on the Hong Kong exchange about share buyback activity—buybacks can support the stock and signal management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying: Traders purchased ~8,592 call options in one session (?+167% vs. the average), indicating speculative or directional bullish bets that can amplify intraday upside. (No link available)

Unusual call buying: Traders purchased ~8,592 call options in one session (?+167% vs. the average), indicating speculative or directional bullish bets that can amplify intraday upside. (No link available) Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume and option activity: Volume is well above recent averages, which supports the size of today’s move but also increases volatility. (Market trading data from public quotes)

Elevated trading volume and option activity: Volume is well above recent averages, which supports the size of today’s move but also increases volatility. (Market trading data from public quotes) Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears anomalous: Multiple short-interest feeds show “0 shares” and NaN changes for March — the data is inconsistent and likely unreliable, so it provides little actionable insight now.

Short-interest reporting appears anomalous: Multiple short-interest feeds show “0 shares” and NaN changes for March — the data is inconsistent and likely unreliable, so it provides little actionable insight now. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains an issue: Q4 EPS was a ($0.24) loss, WeRide reported a deeply negative net margin and negative ROE, and analysts expect negative EPS for the year—these fundamentals limit upside until cash flow or margins improve. WeRide Q4 2025 Earnings / Transcript

About WeRide

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WeRide Inc (NASDAQ: WRD) is a developer of autonomous driving technology focused on providing Level 4 (L4) self-driving solutions for passenger mobility and logistics. The company’s full-stack platform integrates sensors, computing hardware, software algorithms and vehicle controls to enable driverless taxis, shuttles and goods delivery vehicles. By combining perception, planning and controls in a turnkey system, WeRide aims to accelerate the commercialization of robotaxi services and autonomous fleet operations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, WeRide maintains research and development centers in Silicon Valley and China.

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