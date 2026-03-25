Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,838,178 shares, a growth of 245.3% from the February 26th total of 12,115,099 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,817,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,817,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

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Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on BBD

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 148,670,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137,145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,405,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,810,000 after acquiring an additional 306,617 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,163,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908,425 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,398,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,491,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,048,000 after purchasing an additional 756,107 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

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Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

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