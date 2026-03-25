Professional Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 2.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 723.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.7%

CARR stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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