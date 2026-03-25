Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

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The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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