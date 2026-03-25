Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.