The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,883 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2%

TJX Companies stock opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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