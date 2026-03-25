JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

See Also

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