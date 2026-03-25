Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 9,085 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 130,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 171.2% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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