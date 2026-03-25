39,534 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI Purchased by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

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NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYI opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

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