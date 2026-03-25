Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL):

3/5/2026 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

3/5/2026 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is -555.56%.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,083,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,240,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,259,512. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

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