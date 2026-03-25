Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,710 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 101,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 382,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79,099 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.93%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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