Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stake Lowered by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1%

RSP stock opened at $191.92 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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